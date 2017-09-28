Co-founder and the executive director of the Do Good Bus Rebecca Reeder joined us live to tell us all about it. The Do Good Bus brings people together to help local causes in a fun and social environment. During each mystery event, Do Good Bus strives to create awareness for local causes, create community amongst volunteers and prove the power of working together to make a difference. Their Mission is to give individuals an opportunity to get involved together, do GOOD together and learn more about their community. Whether it is small disaster relief, homeless issues, helping kids and animals, or improving your neighborhood…we are here to give you access to causes in your community – all you have to do is hop on the bus! For more information on the Do Good Bus and how you can participate, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Hop on the Do Good Bus and Help Your Community
