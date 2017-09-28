ICE Officials Arrest Hundreds of Immigrants in So-Called Sanctuary Cities, Including Los Angeles

Immigration officials on Thursday announced hundreds of arrests targeting people in this country illegally and living in so-called sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration rules.

ICE said it arrested 101 people in the Los Angeles area, one of dozens of communities in California that have fought against the Trump administration crackdown on those here illegally. Arrests were also made in San Francisco and San Jose. Overall, ICE said it arrested nearly 500 people across the country over the last few days.

Federal authorities said the majority of those arrested had been convicted of crimes in the U.S., while others were in violation of immigration laws.

In a press release, ICE described the arrest of a Colonia Chiques gang member in Los Angeles as part of the raid.

