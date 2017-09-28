LAPD Officer Involved in Possible DUI Crash That Killed 3 on 605 Freeway Released From Jail

The Los Angeles police officer who had been arrested following a deadly crash in which alcohol possibly played a role was released from custody on Thursday, according to inmate records.

Edgar Verduzco, 26, left Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles around 5:10 p.m. due to insufficient grounds to file charges, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate database shows.

Earlier in the day, Officer Al Perez with the California Highway Patrol — which is investigating the incident — told KTLA the agency had not yet submitted a formal complaint to the District Attorney’s office and did not expect to before the 48-hour deadline for holding prisoners without a warrant.

Verduzco had been arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

The police officer was off-duty Tuesday night when around 10:15 p.m. his Chevy Camaro smashed into the back of a Nissan carrying a teenager and his two parents, identified by family as Oscar, Maribel and Mario Davila of Riverside. All three died after their vehicle caught fire and burst into flames.

A woman in a second car that was impacted also sustained minor injuries, and Verduzco suffered a broken nose.

Video posted to the 26-year-old’s Instagram account around 7 p.m. Tuesday used a hashtag to caution viewers against drinking and driving. It showed an animated avatar sitting in a car atop what appeared to be a counter at a bar with glasses of beer.

It was not immediately clear Thursday evening whether the Calfornia Highway Patrol planned to file a warrant for Verduzco’s arrest.