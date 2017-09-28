Man Caught on Video Robbing East Hollywood Gas Station: LAPD

A man was caught on video robbing a gas station in East Hollywood and LAPD investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding him, officials announced Thursday.

The robbery occurred about 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at a gas station near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. The man went into the store and asked the cashier for $2 in change. As the cashier was opening the register, the man pushed the cashier away and grabbed money. The man then ran away.

He is described as being black, between 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 to 220 pounds. He had a full beard and was wearing a long-sleeved gray dress shirt, red pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call 323-561-3471.