Man Charged in Attack That Left 70-Year-Old Woman Unconscious Along Santa Clarita Bike Trail

A 29-year-old man was charged Thursday with attempting to kill a 70-year-old woman he allegedly strangled and rendered unconscious along a Santa Clarita bike path.

Colton Ford, who prosecutors say is homeless, faces one count of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder in connection with the incident, which occurred Tuesday on the South Fork River Trail, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Ford also faces a special allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury upon a victim 70 years of age or older, prosecutors said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was walking along the trail before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when Ford allegedly attacked her and strangled her until she was unconscious.

L.A. County sheriff’s officials have said that assault was stopped by two men who were biking along the path, one of whom was a retired police officer.

Ford was standing over her unconscious body when they arrived near Creekside Road and Auto Center Drive, and the two contacted authorities while keeping him away from the victim, officials said.

The 29-year-old could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

He was being held on $1 million bail and scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in the San Fernando branch of the L.A. County Superior Court.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.