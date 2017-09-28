Man Killed, Woman Injured in Arcadia Shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an Arcadia shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported about 2:05 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and St. Joseph Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said in a news release.

Officials are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s department homicide bureau at 323 890-5500.