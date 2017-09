Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An incredibly story of survival is being showcased at the Bowers Museum in Orange County. The new exhibit commemorates the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest Shackleton's attempt to lead the first expedition to cross Antarctica.

The Bowers Museum is hosting a children’s event Oct. 20 called Mush for Gold. Schools wishing to attend the museum on a field trip for the event can email Emahon@bowers.org.

Sara Welch reports from Santa Ana for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Sept. 28, 2017.