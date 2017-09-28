Officials Search for Robbery Suspects Possibly Armed With Bats Near East L.A. High School

A high school in East Los Angeles was temporarily on lockdown Thursday during a search for robbery suspects who were possibly armed with bats, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the 500 block of La Verne Avenue about 2:15 p.m., near Garfield High School.

Responding deputies surrounded the area and the school was placed on lockdown.

No suspects were found and the lockdown was eventually lifted.

No further details were provided about the robbery.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.