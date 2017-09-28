× Police Investigate if L.A. County DA’s Office Tipped Off Gang Member to Witness’ East Hollywood Home Where 2 Were Shot

The court order obtained by a Los Angeles County prosecutor was clear: The gang member was required to stay away from a woman he was charged with assaulting, as well as several members of her family.

Weeks later, the gang member, Jonathan Quevedo, 34, allegedly opened fire outside the woman’s East Hollywood home, wounding two people including her relative, who was named in the protective order.

Quevedo was charged this week with two counts of attempted murder and trying to use force to dissuade witnesses.

Police are investigating whether the prosecutor inadvertently tipped off Quevedo to where the woman lived by including her New Hampshire Avenue address in the protective order.

