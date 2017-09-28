Rescue Operation Underway After Car Goes Over Side of Glendora Mountain Road

Sheriff’s rescuers responded after a car went over the side of a mountain road in the Angeles National Forest on Thursday.

The incident was reported about 5:10 p.m. along Glendora Mountain Road, near mile marker 7, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

A sheriff’s helicopter was aiding in a rescue mission for the vehicle’s occupants, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau.

The sheriff’s tweet stated the vehicle was 300 feet down from the road; CHP’s log said it was 100 feet down.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the sheriff’s Rescue5 helicopter apparently airlifting a patient. It wasn’t clear how many people were in the car or how many had been rescued.

A man in cycling clothes appeared to be assisting rescuers.

The curving two-lane roadway, popular with bicyclists and motorcyclists, is north of Glendora in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Vehicle 300' over the side, Glendora Ridge Rd, #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene conducting rescue. pic.twitter.com/0ODpgz0cyi — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 29, 2017