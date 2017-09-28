Sex Offender in San Gabriel Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Possessing Child Porn: Police

A registered sex offender was arrested this week on suspicion of child sex abuse-related offenses, the San Gabriel Police Department said Wednesday.

An investigation into 66-year-old Ronald Melvin McKenzie began on Monday night when police received a report regarding suspected child abuse, according to a news release from the department.

After contacting McKenzie at his residence and, authorities uncovered “numerous images of a sexual nature” involving minors on his computer and cellphone during the initial investigation, the release stated.

Police confirmed that at least one juvenile depicted in one of the uncovered photographs had been sexually abused, according to the news release.

The suspect was arrested and booked on a number of felony charges, including possession of sexually explicit matter involving minors, possession of sexually explicit matter involving minors by a registered sex offender, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, the release stated.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home to look for additional evidence amid the ongoing investigation, police said.

McKenzie is being held on $500,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Alhambra Superior Court.