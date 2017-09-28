Pennsylvania Mom Shares Photo of Crashed Vehicle, Undamaged Car Seats as Important Reminder to Other Parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Pennsylvania mother's photo of her destroyed vehicle next to two undamaged car seats is serving as an important reminder to all parents -- buckle up your children.

On Tuesday, Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a photo of her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with two car seats. The Chicco and Graco seats protected her 6-week-old and 2-year-old, she wrote.

"THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing."

Rabberman had picked up her children from preschool and were minutes home when another car slammed into her SUV, she said.

Paramedics told Rabberman things could have been different if she didn't take "the extra two minutes" to make sure the children were secured in their seats, she wrote. The two boys "escaped without a scratch."

The post has been shared more than 240,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.