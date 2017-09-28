K.C. Woman Sexually Assaulted in Public as Bystanders Watched, Disturbing Video Shows (Warning: Graphic Content)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A disturbing sexual assault in Kansas City, Missouri, was caught on camera outside a shopping plaza on Monday. The victim's family is outraged the witnesses, including a security guard, stood by and did nothing to help.

"I got the call about 11 last night. They said, 'Did you see the ... video?' I said, 'What are you talking about?'" Rosie Morgan told KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City.

With her family's help, Rosie Morgan finally found that video on Facebook.

"That is very disturbing," Morgan said.

The video shows her adult daughter being attacked. Rosie admits her daughter is a drug addict and says the meetup was to buy pills. But an argument between her daughter and a man turned into something much more serious.

In the video, a security guard tries to break things up at first. Morgan's daughter runs off, but the man catches her.

Then, the footage appears to shows the security officer standing by watching as that man gropes Morgan's daughter between the legs. Moments later, he pulls her up by the chest.

Several cars can be seen in the video, but no one steps in to help.

The man proceeds to rip off the woman's pants, exposing her genitals, according to the video. That security officer still doesn't intervene.

"He is as much guilty as the people that did that to her because he didn't get no help. He didn't do nothing," said Morgan.

The person filming the video can be heard saying, "He's trying to put her in the car." Morgan also says the person behind the camera did nothing to help.

"I mean, I'm quite sure you got a sister or an auntie. You wouldn't want your mother to get done like that but you stood around and laughed. There's nothing funny about being humiliated in public in the mid-day," the victim's father said.

The company that patrols the shopping plaza is Watch Eagle Security. When WDAF called local management, an employee hung up. But other officers who work for the company told WDAF the officer involved absolutely broke protocol. In these situations, they're supposed to step in, try to detain the suspect, and then call police.

Based on what he saw in the video, the building owner says it calls into question his contract with Watch Eagle.

While the Morgans are outraged video of the attack was posted online, they said they were hopeful it would lead to the guard's firing and arrest of the man who assaulted their daughter.

"They should be served justice. That was wrong," said Rosie Morgan.

The security guard was later fired, after WDAF's initial report, the station reported.

The family has filed a police report, but the daughter hasn't yet cooperated with investigators.