Woman Critical After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in West Covina

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured a woman who was walking in West Covina early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Azusa and Francisquito avenues just before 1 a.m., West Covina Police Department Officer Benschop said.

The driver fled the scene after striking the unidentified woman, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It was unknown if she would survive, Benschop said.

No description of the driver or the vehicle that struck the victim was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 626-833-8212.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.