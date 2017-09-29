Decades After Pregnant Woman’s Nude Body Found on L.A. County Beach, Detectives Believe They’ve Found Her Killer

It was March 4, 1980, when the nude, lifeless body of Teresa Broudreaux was found on the rocky beach at Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates.

The 20-year-old South Los Angeles resident was five months pregnant, the mother of a 4-year-old daughter and newly married when she died of blunt force trauma to her head. A purse containing her identification was found in some bushes near the scene.

For more than 37 years, her case had remained unsolved.

Now however, Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide investigators say DNA evidence has finally shed light on her killer.

