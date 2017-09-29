Grenades, Other Possible Explosives Found in Lawndale Prompt Evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Lawndale neighborhood had to be evacuated overnight after deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle call late Thursday found grenades and other possible explosives.

The call came in about 11 p.m. for the vehicle near the intersection of West Rosecrans and Prairie avenues, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Del Rio said.

During the investigation, deputies found what appeared to be several grenades, although it was unclear if they were found in the vehicle or at a nearby residence.

A bomb squad was sent to the area, prompting authorities to close nearby Avis Avenue from West 147th Street to Marine Avenue.

Residents were asked to evacuate their homes.

“They told us that it was a bomb threat and we needed to evacuate immediately,” one resident told KTLA.

Video from the scene showed several possible explosives in the street near a Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

A witness said he thought the explosives were being pulled out of a home somewhere in the middle of the closed street.

There was no word on how long the investigation would take or when residents would be allowed back into their homes.

KTLA's Geoff Peters and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.