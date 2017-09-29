Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Artesia Hotel

A woman was found dead in an Artesia hotel Friday and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the suspicious death, officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. at the Excelsior Hotel,16905 Pioneer Blvd.

A maid knocked on the door of a second-floor room and apparently found the woman dead inside.

Hotel employees called authorities and Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives responded.

The woman has not been identified and there was no information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 323-890-5500.