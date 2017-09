So much school food goes wasted, tossed in the trash, uneaten. Each day in the Los Angeles Unified School District, students throw out at least $100,000 worth.

That works out to about 600 tons of organic waste daily, according to a 2015 study.

The district pushed for a new law to help change that — and this week Gov. Jerry Brown signed it.

The law allows campuses to collect unopened items and untouched fruit and donate them to food banks.

