Leaky Gut Syndrome With Dr. Steven Gundry

Renowned Cardiologist and author of “The Plant Paradox – The Hidden Dangers in Healthy Foods that Cause Disease and Weight Gain” Dr. Steven Gundry will join us live to tell us everything we need to know about leaky gut syndrome. Leaky gut is essentially like having the gates broken from your intestines to your blood stream so many of these particles that should never have been able to enter have now gotten through. For more information on this particular topic, click HERE. For more information on Dr. Gundry and his book, visit his website.