Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pomona with a preview of the Lucas Oil Off Road Expo.

Saturday & Sunday

Lucas Oil Off Road Expo

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!