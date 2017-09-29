× Man Held in Shooting of Rapper Young Dolph Shooting Released; Prosecutors Ask for Further Investigation

Tennessee man arrested in the shooting of rapper Young Dolph was released Thursday afternoon without charges, officials said.

Prosecutors have asked police to further investigate the man’s role in Tuesday’s attack in the heart of Hollywood’s tourist district, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Corey McClendon, 43, of Memphis, Tenn., had been booked on suspicion of attempted murder early Wednesday, according to Det. Meghan Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

McClendon has close ties to Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, who has been involved in a bitter feud with Young Dolph for the last year, according to Capt. Chris Harris of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Memphis, Tenn. The rivalry, which exploded in recent months, may have played a role in several recent drive-by shootings in Memphis, Harris said.

