Man Sought for Exposing Himself, Asking 14-Year-Old Girl to Get in His Car in El Monte

Police asked the public for help Thursday in their search for a man who exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl as she was walking home from school in El Monte earlier this week.

The incident occurred about 3:50 p.m. Monday as the girl was walking southbound on Elrovia Avenue just south of McGirk Avenue, the El Monte Police Department stated in a bulletin.

A vehicle stopped near the girl, who could see the man was “committing sexual acts that met the definition on indecent exposure,” the bulletin read.

The man also spoke to the victim saying, “Hey baby, get in,” according to the Police Department.

Police have increased patrols around local schools following the incident, Lt. Cramer confirmed.

The man was described as Hispanic, in his late 30s to early 40s with black thinning hair and brown eyes. He had small bags under his eyes, a wrinkled forehead and acne on his cheeks. The man was wearing a black T-shirt, khaki shorts and brown glasses with clear lenses.

The vehicle was described as a dark blue, older model four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 626-580-2100.