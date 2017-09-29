Ronald Reagan Statue Outside Newport Beach City Hall Sparks Debate

Jim Mosher was disturbed when the Newport Beach City Council voted to move a city-owned bronze statue of former President Reagan from Bonita Canyon Sports Park to the high-profile sculpture garden in Civic Center Park outside City Hall.

The statue’s move was an impromptu decision at an April council meeting. It wasn’t on the agenda and was offered after public comment had closed on a planned item, the next phase of the sculpture garden.

Mosher’s distress continued this week when he learned that the Reagan likeness had been moved earlier this month. He said city officials had assured him the move would be done with public input, which he argued it was not.

Mosher isn’t the only Newport resident upset by the statue’s presence in Civic Center Park. After the vote to roll Reagan into the next round of park sculptures, other commenters spoke against the decision, disapproving of what they called a partisan art exhibit.

