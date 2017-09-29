× Students, Resident Injured in B.B. Gun Shooting Near Sun Valley High School: Officials

Students and a community member were apparently injured in a B.B. gun shooting near Sun Valley High School, officials said Friday.

The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. near the campus, 9171 Telfair Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unclear how many students were involved, but none suffered serious injuries, Los Angeles Unified School Officials said in a statement.

All were taken to a hospital for treatment.

North Valley Military Institute, a nearby charter school, were let out through a different exit after the incident.

No further information has been released.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story.