1 Killed, 1 Injured After Vehicle Slams Into Power Pole in Garden Grove

A driver was killed and a passenger was injured after the vehicle they were in slammed into a power pole in Garden Grove early Saturday, officials said.

The crash occurred about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of West Street and Chapman Avenue.

Responding officers and firefighters found the SUV on its roof with the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was eventually extricated and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The passenger was possibly ejected from the SUV and was also taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was heading north on West Street at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a power poll that was sheared off and the SUV flipped over.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified and the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call traffic investigator Royce Wimmer at 714-741- 5230.