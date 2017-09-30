2 People Fatally Shot in Lancaster

Two people were fatally shot in Lancaster early Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:45 a.m. along the 43000 block of 6th Street East.

Responding officers found the victims lying in the street, each with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, officials said in a news release.

Both victims, a male and female described as being in their early 20s or late teens, died at the scene. Authorities did not provide the relationship between the two victims.

Multiple witnesses at the scene were being interviewed by detectives.

No weapons were found at the scene, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 323-890-5500.