Coastal Commission to Consider Relaxing L.A.’s 30-Year-Old Beach Curfew From Pacific Palisades to San Pedro

Los Angeles is heading toward another collision over its 30-year-old beach curfew that could decide who rules the city’s segments of the coastline after dark.

In a court settlement, the city agreed to go before the California Coastal Commission to defend its midnight-to-5 a.m. closure of 11 miles of shoreline within its limits from Pacific Palisades to San Pedro, attorneys said Friday.

L.A. adopted its curfew in 1988 to deter late-night crime, without seeking commission approval. Closures spread through Southern California as gang violence swirled in the early 1990s.

Other jurisdictions relaxed their bans or sought the state agency’s blessing. L.A. stood firm against sporadic challenges from the commission, which in 2014 asked the city to show “credible evidence” of a current safety threat to continue barring the public overnight from beaches, piers and oceanfront parks.

