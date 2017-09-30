Ex-Lakers Coach Byron Scott’s Hermosa Beach Home Burglarized of $200K in Items: Police

Jewelry, watches, cash and high-end purses are missing from the home of former Lakers coach Byron Scott following a burglary of his Hermosa Beach residence on Saturday, police said.

A patio door was found to have been forced open and an estimated $200,000 in valuables was reported missing after police arrived around 1:30 p.m., said Hermosa Beach Police Sgt. Robert Higgins.

Scott’s house is the latest to be hit in a series of burglaries in the Los Angeles area targeting celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette and former Lakers Nick Young and Derek Fisher. In Morissette’s case, thieves took possessions worth $2 million.

Higgins said investigators don’t know whether the burglary of Scott’s house is related to any others.

