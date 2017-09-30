Harrowing Stories Emerging After Rockfalls at Yosemite National Park

Harrowing stories are emerging about two massive rockfalls at Yosemite National Park that killed one man and injured at least two others this week.

A British tourist died Wednesday while climbing the park’s El Capitan monolith, and U.K. media reports quoted relatives saying the man was killed while trying to save his wife.

Another fall occurred Thursday. The wife of the man injured during that rockfall described the tense moments in which debris blanketed their vehicle and sent them and others scrambling for cover.

Rachel Evans was with her husband, Jim, who was driving, and her sister and brother-in-law when massive chunks of rock separated from El Capitan and dropped hundreds of feet to the ground below, Evans told KSEE.

