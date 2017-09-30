Man Dies After Plunging From Private Helicopter Into the Ocean Near Malibu; Officials Say It’s Unclear If He Jumped

A man died after he fell or jumped from a private helicopter Saturday afternoon off the Malibu coast, authorities said.

Lifeguards from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reached the man about 1:20 p.m. about a mile from the Malibu Pier, said Supervising Dispatcher Bernard Peters. He was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

It’s unclear whether the person jumped or fell, Peters said. The investigation is ongoing.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.