Former TV Game Show Host and Producer Monty Hall Dead at 96

Man Dies After Plunging From Private Helicopter Into the Ocean Near Malibu; Officials Say It’s Unclear If He Jumped

Posted 4:10 PM, September 30, 2017, by

A man died after he fell or jumped from a private helicopter Saturday afternoon off the Malibu coast, authorities said.

Pictured is the Malibu Pier, which is about a mile from the site where a man was found Saturday after plunging from a private chopper into the ocean. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Pictured is the Malibu Pier, which is about a mile from the site where a man was found Saturday after plunging from a private chopper into the ocean. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lifeguards from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reached the man about 1:20 p.m. about a mile from the Malibu Pier, said Supervising Dispatcher Bernard Peters. He was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

It’s unclear whether the person jumped or fell, Peters said. The investigation is ongoing.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.