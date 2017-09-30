Mayor Garcetti’s Recent Travels Abroad Raises Eyebrows Back in L.A.

One day after securing the 2028 Olympics in Peru this month, Mayor Eric Garcetti greeted reporters on a noisy tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.

It was an appropriate setting for Garcetti, whose travels have taken him to Atlanta, Phoenix, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Berlin, among other places, in the last year.

The mayor logged 112 days, or nearly one-third of his time, away from California over the last 12 months, according to his public calendar.

In August alone, he was out of state for 19 days, travels that included vacationing in the Berkshires, meeting with firefighter union leaders in Boston and hobnobbing with billionaire Ron Perelman in the Hamptons.

