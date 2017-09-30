Officials Investigate Foul Smell That Is Causing Headaches, Nausea in Huntington Beach

A recurring foul odor that some residents say causes headaches and nausea is a serious issue and needs more focus, says a Huntington Beach city councilman who wants a special committee to be formed on the issue.

“Not enough progress is being made to address the source of the odor,” Councilman Billy O’Connell said in a statement proposing the item.

The city said in a post last week on its website that the odor wasn’t believed to be “an immediate life safety issue.”

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is leading an investigation.

