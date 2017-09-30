Plane Headed to LAX Makes Emergency Landing in Newfoundland After Engine Damage

A plane that was headed to Los Angeles International Airport from France made an emergency landing in Newfoundland after experiencing engine damage, officials said Saturday.

The Air France flight diverted to Goose Bay airport, where there is also a Canadian Forces Base, according to the airline.

One of the plane’s four engines had “serious damage,” but no further details about the damages were released.

The plane landed safely about 3:40 p.m. local time and passengers were being helped by officials at the scene.

“The regularly trained pilots and cabin crew handled this serious incident perfectly,” Air France officials said in a statement.

The airline is working to reroute the passengers to Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Here’s the blown engine on our @AFnewsroom @AirFranceUS – wish we know what is happening. pic.twitter.com/lqMjbz9PJP — john birkhead (@johnnybirk) September 30, 2017

I think the engine has seen better days. pic.twitter.com/tAcBE1t0rc — Daniel McNeely (@DanMcneely) September 30, 2017