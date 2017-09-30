Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, Septmber 30th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

Watcha' Doing? Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions!

Enjoy!

-0-

Lucas Oil Off Road Expo

Fairplex Exposition Complex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

fairplex.com

offroadexpo.com

The 2017 Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo Powered by General Tire is an impressive collection of off-road companies, parts, equipment, gear, action and experts all gathered in Pomona for the weekend.

Fans can experience the dynamic world of off-road at ride alongs, racing demos, celebrity appearances, live music, industry media events and product giveaways all weekend.

-0-

Free!

11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5pm

213 623 5821

fidmmuseum.org

We can see the costumes of our favorite television shows at the 11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Among the costumes from 25 television shows, the costumes that have won Emmy Awards, among them the Netflix production THE CROWN.

You can see the Emmy winning work at this FREE exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles only until Saturday, October 7th.

-0-

Free Admission!

Cuba Is

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org/exhibits

“CUBA IS” at the Annenberg Space for Photography explores aspects of Cuba not easily accessed by foreigners, and sometimes not even Cubans themselves!

There are more than 100 photos featuring subjects ranging from defiant youth to the hard partying children of the 1%, and the underground system of sharing digital content.

The exhibit is FREE!

-0-

The First Mandrill Babies in More Than 40 Years!

Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

lazoo.org

The Los Angeles Zoo welcomes two Mandrill babies. They are the largest of the monkey species and one of the most colorful.

The female baby was born on August 3, 2017 to five-year-old mother, Juliette. The male baby was born on August 17, 2017 to four-year-old mother, Clementine. The first-time mothers came to the L.A. Zoo from Parc Zoologique de La Palmyr in France in April 2016 to be paired with the first-time father, six-year-old Jabari, as part of a Species Survival Program (SSP) to strengthen the gene pool of this vulnerable species.

We can watch them as they learn to navigate their new habitat. This is a rainforest-like environment that supplies the group with plenty of trees, logs, and plant life to explore during the day and aerial lofts and ledges where they sleep at night.

-0-

Marty Stuart’s Way Out West: A Country Music Odyssey

The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

grammymuseum.org

This is the last weekend to learn about singer-songwriter Marty Stuart at the Grammy Museum exhibition “Marty Stuart’s Way Out West: A Country Music Odyssey.” This exhibition inspired by the Grammy winner’s new release, “Way Out West.”

We can explore the history of country music and learn how California inspired many country artists of yesterday and today.

All artifacts come from the private collection of Marty Stuart.

The special exhibition closes Sunday.

-0-

Orange County International Auto Show 2017

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

autoshowoc.com

You might call this the first official auto show of the season. The Orange County International Auto Show offers more than six-hundred of the hottest new rides, concepts, exotics, alternative fuel vehicles and more.

In addition to looking at new vehicles there are plenty of test drive opportunities, so be sure to bring your valid driver license.

-0-

34th UNCF Walk for Education

Leimert Park Village

4330 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

uncf.org/LosAngelesWalk

This is a signature fundraising event for the United Negro College Fund. It’s the 34th UNCF Walk for Education. The 5K walk is a fun, family-friendly event that includes a day of entertainment, activities for the youngsters, vendor booths, and more!

UNCF is the nation’s largest, most successful and most comprehensive education-assistance organization devoted to minority students.

-0-

2017 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival Torrance Cultural Arts

James Armstrong Theatre

3330 Civic Center Drive

Torrance

Kalakoa.com/ukulele

This Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. It celebrates the little four stringed small guitar-like instrument that’s been a part of the music scene for more than one-hundred years.

Your skill level doesn’t matter! There are workshops for beginners and well as performances courtesy some of the best ukulele players in the world in Torrance at the Cultural Arts Center.

-0-

Free!

36th Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival

Watts Towers Arts Center

1727 East 107th Street

Los Angeles

Wattstowers.org

An all-star lineup of world-class musicians, singers, and dancers will take you on a musical journey at the 36th Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival.

In addition to the music, the festival features a variety of food, from creole cooking to handmade pies and shaved ice.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

-0-0-0-