Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of 25-year-old Victor Duenas Jr., who was shot to death while standing on the front porch of his El Sereno home last December, is pleading for someone to come forward with information about the slaying — with a $50,000 reward approved by the L.A. City Council to help find the killer.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 9 on October 1, 2017.