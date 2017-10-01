Man Hit by Train in Chinatown Has Both Feet Amputated Hours After a Train Fatally Hits a Person in South Pasadena

A man hit by a train in Chinatown Sunday afternoon was left so severely injured, he had to have both his feet amputated, according to Los Angles Police Department officials.

The train crash happened just before 2 p.m. near the 1700 block of Main Street, right between Lincoln Heights and Chinatown, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The alert described the man’s condition as “serious,” saying he was left with a “severe lower extremity injury.”

Later in the day, an LAPD official told KTLA the man lost both his feet as his legs were amputated from the shin down once he was treated for his injuries. The amputations were made below his knees, the official said.

Authorities have not released further details about the collision or the victim’s identity.

Earlier in the day, a train in South Pasadena — just around 10 miles away — struck and killed a person, an officer from South Pasadena police confirmed to KTLA. However, the officer said it is unclear if that incident was a suicide or not.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle and Geoff Peters contributed to this article.