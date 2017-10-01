Shooter on Las Vegas Strip Near Mandalay Bay Hotel; Multiple Victims Suffer Gunshot Wounds

Las Vegas police confirmed there was an active shooter on the Las Vegas strip near the Mandalay Bay Hotel at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, hospital spokeswoman Danita Cohen told CNN.

Multiple people calling in to KTLA said the shots broke out near the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music concert in the city. One woman who called in to KTLA referred to the chaos surrounding the shooting as “mass hysteria.”

Video of a scene of the shooting shows people crouching down on the ground in what appears to be a an outdoor theater or venue, as a steady stream of popping sounds are heard in the background.

A man whose family attended the concert named David Wolfe told KTLA his wife called him “in a panic and in tears.” His wife told him that she and their daughter were OK, and that a large crowd of people were escorted to the back of an airport to keep safe.

Wolfe said he was in “absolute panic” hearing reports of the shooting, describing it as “the worst feeling in the world.”

Police have not said if there’s one or multiple shooters, and it is still unclear how many injuries or possible fatalities there could be as authorities have not yet released information.

Police said in a tweet that a southern portion of the strip and nearby freeway are closed due to the shooting.

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

I15 freeway is closed to traffic at this time from Tropicana to Russell Rd. Again, please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017