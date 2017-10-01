Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 1st, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the FIRST DAY OF OCTOBER! Wow! Can you believe it?

Here are some events to help celebrate the new month on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go! list! Enjoy!

Lucas Oil Off Road Expo

Fairplex Exposition Complex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

fairplex.com

offroadexpo.com

The 2017 Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo Powered by General Tire is an impressive collection of off-road companies, parts, equipment, gear, action and experts all gathered in Pomona for the weekend.

Fans can experience the dynamic world of off-road at ride alongs, racing demos, celebrity appearances, live music, industry media events and product giveaways all weekend.

Free!

Cuba Is

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

annenbergphotospace.org/exhibits

“CUBA IS” at the Annenberg Space for Photography explores aspects of Cuba not easily accessed by foreigners, and sometimes not even Cubans themselves!

There are more than 100 photos featuring subjects ranging from defiant youth to the hard partying children of the 1%, and the underground system of sharing digital content.

The exhibit is FREE!

The First Mandrill Babies in More Than 40 Years!

Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

lazoo.org

The Los Angeles Zoo welcomes two Mandrill babies. They are the largest of the monkey species and one of the most colorful.

The female baby was born on August 3, 2017 to five-year-old mother, Juliette. The male baby was born on August 17, 2017 to four-year-old mother, Clementine. The first-time mothers came to the L.A. Zoo from Parc Zoologique de La Palmyr in France in April 2016 to be paired with the first-time father, six-year-old Jabari, as part of a Species Survival Program (SSP) to strengthen the gene pool of this vulnerable species.

We can watch them as they learn to navigate their new habitat. This is a rainforest-like environment that supplies the group with plenty of trees, logs, and plant life to explore during the day and aerial lofts and ledges where they sleep at night.

Orange County International Auto Show 2017

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

autoshowoc.com

You might call this the first official auto show of the season. The Orange County International Auto Show offers more than six-hundred of the hottest new rides, concepts, exotics, alternative fuel vehicles and more.

In addition to looking at new vehicles there are plenty of test drive opportunities, so be sure to bring your valid driver license.

SpiderPavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

nhm.org

Just in time for Halloween at the Natural History Museum is the Spider Pavilion. This one-of-a-kind venue is home to some of the most amazing architects in the world.

Learn about the different designs and tactics each spider weaves and check out spectacular webs that range up to a diameter of three meters.

Free!

41st Annual Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival

Watts Towers Arts Center

1727 East 107th Street

Watts

213 847 4646

wattstowers.org

The historic Watts Towers is the site of 41st Annual Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival. The free event features an all-star lineup of world class musicians, singers, and dancers.

Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Learn how our life styles – both good and bad -- impact our bodies at the California Science Center exhibit DR. GUNTHER VON HAGENS BODY WORLDS: PULSE at the California Science Center. More than 200 plastinated specimens show us how life and our life style choices impact various systems of the human body.

Admission to this unique venue includes seeing the historic Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Free!

History Keepers: Eleven Stories That Moved Los Angeles

El Tranquilo Gallery & Visitor Center Olvera Street

613 North Main Street

Downtown Los Angeles

californiahistoricalsociety.org

This is the last day to explore the exhibit HISTORY KEEPERS: ELEVEN STORIES THAT MOVED LOS ANGELES. The California Historical Society, organizers of this exhibition, says “for more than two hundred years, Los Angeles has been molded and shaped by its people.”

This exhibition tells eleven compelling stories that are part of our city’s complex fabric. Some are stories of promise, others are of despair.

The admission is free to see this history of Los Angeles not often taught in the classroom.

