UC Berkeley Student Is Beaten Unconscious Outside Campus Dorm

A UC Berkeley student was beaten unconscious early Sunday morning after an altercation at a university residence hall, campus police said.

The student told police that about 12:40 a.m., three men started following him and attacked him, unprovoked, in the courtyard at Unit 3, a complex of high-rise dorms at 2400 Durant Ave., said UC Berkeley police Sgt. Nicole Sanchez. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Witnesses told police they observed a verbal exchange between the student and at least one of the men before the beating.

After the attack, the men walked away on Durant Avenue. Authorities couldn’t find them.

