2 Off-Duty Sheriff’s Department Members, Off-Duty LAPD Officer, Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting

Two off-duty members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and one off-duty Los Angeles police officer were wounded by gunfire in Sunday night’s mass shooting during an open-air concert in Las Vegas.

The shooting and subsequent stampede left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 people injured during Jason Aldean’s concert at the Route 91 Harvest festival, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday morning.

The unidentified members of the Sheriff’s Department were off-duty and attending the music festival at the time of the shooting, according to a department news release.

One member was in stable condition and the other was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families and victims of this horrific mass shooting,” the news release read.

The LAPD officer wounded in the shooting was hit in the leg and was in stable condition, Sgt. Cuedo said.

The officer is a 7-year veteran of the department and currently works at the LAPD’s Foothill Division, Cuedo said.

The Sheriff’s Department stated they were on a “heightened state of vigilance” following the shooting.

They asked the public to remain vigilant and report any information about potential threats to their local law enforcement agency, or to Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).