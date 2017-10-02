25-Year-Old Fyre Festival Organizer Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud
Fyre Festival organizer Billy McFarland pleaded not guilty to fraud charges over the Bahamian music event that went viral this spring when ticket holders offered real-time social-media coverage of its disastrous collapse.
McFarland appeared in Manhattan federal court Monday morning where he waived his right to be charged via an indictment brought by a grand jury; instead, he agreed to move forward facing charges of wire fraud and making false statements to a bank that were presented by prosecutors in a document known as an “information.”
That likely signals a plea deal is in the works.
The 25-year-old was arrested in June on charges that he defrauded investors who poured $1.2 million into two companies associated with April’s ill-fated festival. Authorities said McFarland provided false documents inflating Fyre’s revenue.
