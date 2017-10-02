9th Circuit Rules That Immigrant Detainees Should Be Offered Affordable Bond

Immigrants detained by authorities must be offered affordable bond for their release, a federal appeals court decided Monday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said immigration judges should consider a non-citizen’s ability to to pay when setting a bond.

“The government’s discretion to incarcerate non-citizens is always constrained by the requirements of due process,” Judge Stephen Reinhardt wrote for the panel. “No person may be imprisoned merely on account of his poverty.”

The decision upheld a district judge’s ruling in a class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of immigrants, including asylum seekers, arrested in Southern and Central California because of unauthorized entry to the U.S.

