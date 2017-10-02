GoFundMe Page Established to Help Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak tweeted that he has pledged $10,000 of his own money.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo is also encouraging people to donate to the fund, Las Vegas television station KTNV reported.

The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K. https://t.co/UMcQtZLgmr — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

More than $659,000 had been donated to the fund as of 10:15 a.m. The goal is $1,000,000.

At least 58 people were killed Sunday night when the shooter fired hundreds of bullets into the crowd, police said.

Another 515 people were hurt in the gunfire and ensuing stampede at the outdoor Jason Aldean concert.