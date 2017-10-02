L.A. Sues DOJ Over Threats to Withhold Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’

The city of Los Angeles has sued the U.S. Department of Justice over threats to withhold funding because of Los Angeles’ immigration policies.

Filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit alleges that the Justice Department’s decision to place new immigration enforcement-related terms on federal funding is unconstitutional.

At issue are two programs that provide millions of dollars to fund criminal justice and policing efforts in Los Angeles. The lawsuit asks the court to stop the government from putting conditions on grants that are part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant and the Community Oriented Policing Services programs.

Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

