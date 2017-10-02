‘No Shooting’ at USC After Reports Prompted Massive LAPD Response, Shelter-in-Place Order on Campus: Police

Reports of a shooting at the University of Southern California campus Monday afternoon that prompted a major police response turned out to be unfounded, according to LAPD.

“We can confirm there’s been NO shooting on @USC Campus,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted after conducting a search on campus in the early afternoon hours.

Officers had responded to the 3500 block of University Plaza following reports of a shooting, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Irma Mota told KTLA around 12:30 p.m. The location is in the Exposition Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

A shelter-in-place order was issued due to the police activity, which took place in the area of Fertitta Hall at 610 Childs Way, USC stated in an alert.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed a massive police presence on the southeastern edge of campus. A number of students wearing backpacks appeared to be leaving campus, and could be seen walking in the area of Figueroa Street and Exposition Boulevard.

A stretch of Figueroa also appeared to be shut down, as multiple law enforcement vehicles were parked on the street amid the investigation, the aerial footage showed.

But around 1 p.m., LAPD confirmed that there had not been a shooting on campus.

No additional information has been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

#LAPD responding to reports of a shooting on the @USC Campus. No confirmation at this point. Search in progress. More info as available — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

We can confirm there’s been NO shooting on @USC Campus. Systematic search was conducted in coordination with @USCDPS. No danger to community — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017