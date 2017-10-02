Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Tennessee Woman Says Her Husband Died Shielding Her From Gunfire

A West Tennessee man was one of the 50 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton.

Heather Melton told Nashville television station WSVM that her husband saved her life while gunfire was hitting the crowd.

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” she said. “I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Melton is from Big Sandy, Tennessee. He was a registered nurse who worked at the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. He also assisted his wife in surgery.

It was the eeriest of timing. The intro guitar riff had ended and country singer Jason Aldean had just stepped to the mic to belt out the first verse of his hit, “When She Says Baby.”

At the same time, the rat-tat-tat of automatic gunfire filled the air.

For a few seconds, no one seemed to react. His guitar strapped around his neck, Aldean sang the next line of the song — about a woman helping him through bad days — as dozens of gunshots, maybe as many as 50, peppered the crowd.

It wasn’t until the third line — “Some days I’d rather be a no show” — that Aldean realized something frightening was happening. He stopped singing and darted to the back of the stage. The singer, his wife, his band and crew eventually fled to safety.

The crowd, some 22,000 people, gasped and looked around, confused but not yet in a state of full-blown panic. That would come shortly.

Thirty-two floors above them, behind the gilded windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel across the Las Vegas Strip, a 64-year-old man — later identified as Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada — was raining down bullets. By the time Paddock was dead, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

From concern to chaos

Aldean was the headliner, the last act on the last day of the sold-out Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Many fans had been partying at the Las Vegas Village, a 15-acre greenspace outside the MGM Grand hotel, since early Sunday afternoon.

There were also children in the crowd, some of them propped up on their parents’ shoulders.

Once Aldean’s band stopped, the light show carried on for a few more seconds before cutting to black. Floodlights illuminated the crowd. Still not sure what to do, some concertgoers crouched while others made their way to the edge of the festival along the Strip.

Then came another, shorter volley of gunfire, and the evacuation grew more urgent. On cell phone footage, there are screams and expletives. People can be heard saying, “Don’t push.”

SiriusXM Country radio host Storme Warren, who was watching Aldean’s performance from the side of the stage, said he at first thought the gunfire was fireworks. By the third barrage of gunfire, he realized “something was wrong” and took cover beneath the stage.

“The shells were hitting the deck of the stage when I was on it,” he said.

Before Aldean’s set, singer Jake Owen had performed. He was still on the stage when the gunfire began. As concern morphed into chaos, he said, people began darting for cover. He could see the “fear in everyone’s eyes.” Owen escaped to his nearby tour bus as the bullets came down.

“When the shooting started, it was ringing off the top of the stage. You could hear it hitting trailers, people scattering and it was chaos,” Owen said.

“Next thing you know, it was just unloading,” the country singer said, “like no doubt an automatic-sounding rifle or some sort of machine gun or something. And at that point is when you could tell the chaos and the fear in everyone’s eyes and their demeanor was changed and everyone just started scrambling for any sort of cover.”

As a second round of shots erupted, concertgoers near the stage flattened on the grass, some using their bodies as shields to protect friends and loved ones. A few occasionally popped up like prairie dogs to see what was going on. Others yelled at them to “Get down!”

At the top of Carly Krygier’s mind was her 4-year-old daughter. After the shooting started, she put her on the ground and covered the girl with her body. When there was a break in the gunfire, she ran to the bleachers, then to a hotel. Her daughter remained composed amid the ordeal, she said.

“She was amazing and so incredibly brave,” she said.

‘Dropping like flies’

Taylor Benge, 21, said he was with his sister, who threw herself on top of him, telling him, “‘I love you, Taylor. I love you.’ And I’ll never forget that,” he said.

After they realized the bullets were coming from the direction of the Mandalay Bay, the two made their escape, but there were many obstacles, Benge said.

“Even hurdling over everything and getting over the fences and whatnot, it almost felt like we were getting closed in because no matter which direction you went in, no matter where you took cover, there was at least two to three bodies that were a part of it and you didn’t know where you were safe,” he said.

Corinne Lomas was one of those near the stage. She had blood on her legs from the bodies of injured people around her.

“People had to fall on top of each other, whether they were alive or not,” she said. “I could see a guy with a bullet wound in his neck. … People started dropping like flies.”

Monique Dumas, who attended the show with her sister, said people in yellow shirts told the crowd, “Go! Go! Go! Go!” Before she fled, she saw someone on stage had been injured.

“The band was rushed off the stage, the floodlights came on the crowd and you see on the right hand of the stage the person who was injured. So they’re calling for medics, calling for security, then there was gunfire again,” Dumas said. “The gunfire never ended, it seemed like it went on and on and on.”

First responders arrived, led by law enforcement carrying long rifles and wearing combat helmets. Many police officers took cover behind squad cars as they assessed the situation.

Amid the trampled grass littered with plastic beer cups and water bottles, concertgoers in cowboy hats huddled together, looking for a place to hide. Others peered out from behind stanchions as mayhem spilled onto the Strip and into nearby hotels.

Mad rush to safety

Videos from the scene show people performing first aid on a sidewalk, women weeping on the curb, shirtless men in blue jeans helping people to safety and a man being ferried away in a wheelchair.

In one image, frantic concertgoers carry a wounded woman by her ankles and elbows into the Tropicana Hotel, one of the many nearby hotels where frightened people sought refuge.

Red crowd-control fences around the venue were toppled as concertgoers fled. Some people repurposed them as gurneys, using them to carrying the injured to safety.

One witness told CNN affiliate KLAS there was more bedlam in the parking lot as scared concertgoers — many separated from the rest of their parties — hid beneath and behind cars.

“My husband and I ran out toward our car, and there were people hiding underneath my car for cover,” said the woman, who didn’t give her name. “And there was a gentleman who was shot and he said, ‘Can you help me?’ And so I put him in my car and I had like six people in my car, people without shoes, running, just to get away.”

Bullets were “whizzing and just bouncing off the ground nearby,” said photographer Brendon O’Neal, who was on the stage when the shooting began but quickly made his way to the parking lot, where he hid behind a police car.

“It felt like minutes that these heavy machine guns were just going on and wouldn’t stop,” he said. (It’s not clear if Paddock was using machine guns; authorities have described guns found in his room as rifles.)

‘Like shooting fish in a barrel’

Judging from the descriptions and audio from the scene, CNN law enforcement analyst James Gagliano said he suspects Paddock was using a “military-style weapon” with bullets being fed into the gun via a large drum or belt.

That, combined with Paddock’s elevated vantage point, maximized casualties, he said. As of midday Monday, at least 58 people had been killed and more than 500 injured.

“He just had to point at the center (of the crowd) … and squeeze the trigger,” Gagliano said. “To use the analogy, it was like shooting fish in a barrel in that space.”