Legendary Southern Rocker Tom Petty Dies at 66

Music legend Tom Petty, who was at the forefront of the southern rock movement in the 1970s, died, CBS News has confirmed. He was 66.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

The Hollywood Historic Trust said flowers would be placed on the singer’s Walk of Fame star, located in front of the Roosevelt Hotel, at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The rocker had recently performed three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 21, 22 and 25 as part of a 40th-anniversary tour for his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The Gainesville, Florida, native rose to fame with the band, who found their first hit with the 1977 release of the single “Breakdown.” The band remained active through multiple decades and recorded more than 10 albums together, most recently releasing “Hypnotic Eye” in 2014.

In the late ’80s, Petty also began forging a solo career that would catapult him to a household name. He continued to find chart success well into the 1990s, with songs like “Free Fallin” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels”.

Check back for updates on this developing story.