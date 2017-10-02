× Long Lines to Donate Blood After Pleas From Las Vegas Officials Following Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern U.S. History

Blood is desperately needed after more than 58 people were killed and over 500 were transported to hospitals after being injured at a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, officials said.

“What we ask for is blood, that’s the main thing right now, is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy, then please donate blood,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said at a Monday morning news conference.

United Blood Services is encouraging people to go to its West Charleston Boulevard and Whitney Ranch location in Henderson, Nevada, if they would like to donate blood.

UBS says there is currently a 3 hour wait at the Charleston location, Las Vegas television station KTNV reported. Officials are now encouraging people to make an appointment through their website. They are also accepting donations food, blankets, phone chargers and other items.

Other locations where people could donate blood included in Carson City, Reno and Sparks.

NVs who would like to assist our victims & survivors of the shooting can visit any of these locations to donate blood @BloodHeroes @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/DFK6J3HmFb — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) October 2, 2017

More information, as well as appointment scheduling, can be found here.