North Hollywood Restaurant ‘Mofongos’ Collects Donations, from Diapers to Water, for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico

A Puerto Rican restaurant in North Hollywood is collecting funds and everything from baby diapers and clothes to blankets and water for hurricane victims still struggling on the devastated island.

Mofongos, named after the popular Puerto Rican dish of plantains, is gathering truckloads of supplies for people needing food, water and everyday items like toothbrushes or toilet paper.

Supplies for relief victims were being gathered into care packages, which have a "little bit of everything," as one volunteer told KTLA.

"Today, before the restaurant even opened at 10 a.m., there was a line outside with donations," another volunteer, Michael Alvarez, told KTLA.

Still, the restaurant needs help loading up all the crates of donations and is still looking for more items to send over to hurricane victims.

Items specifically requested by the relief effort include: containers or totes with secure lids, new baby clothes, baby supplies (diapers, wipes, etc.), shampoo, bar soaps, toothpaste, feminine care products, candles, flashlights, batteries, air mattresses, shoes, rain clothes and ponchos, umbrellas and all travel size care products.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or send donations can reach Mofongos by email at info@mofongosrestaurant.com or by phone at 818-754-1051.

The restaurant can also be reached through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MofongosLA/, Instagram page at @MofongosLA and Twitter at @MofongosLA.