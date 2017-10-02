Videos Capture Moments of Terror as Gunfire Erupts at Las Vegas Concert

Chilling videos are emerging from the scene after deadly gunfire rained down on the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The festival was coming to a close and Jason Aldean was performing when the shooting started, and concertgoers reported a bursts of weapons fire that lasted for more than a half a minute. People sought cover and others ran for the exits. Some witnesses saw victims scattered around the venue across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay hotel, where police said the shooter was located.

EYEWITNESS: Chilling footage of moment active shooter opened fire on concert goers near Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/7OfAwg0ReO — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017

“Get down, stay down,” one woman shouted. “Let’s go,” a second voice said. Another wave of gunshots followed soon after.

Seth Bayles, of West Hollywood, said Aldean had been performing for about 20 minutes when he heard shots.

